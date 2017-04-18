Building plan permit: Surveyors blacklist Delta govt over policy framework

Share This





















From Osakhare Erese, Asaba.

Members of the Nigerian Institution of Surveyors, Delta State branch have flayed the state government’s inability to institute policy framework on building plan permits, saying its alleged non- challant act had dwindled processes of building .

Noting that instituting frame work on building plan permits would ensure that application for building permit is backed by a survey plan and its certificate of lodgment, the Institution’s chairman Survy. Abraham Umukoro, told Journalists at the weekend in Asaba while exchanging views that policy framework will ensure accessibility for building plan.

He said “We would appreciate a way of a policy statement enforce that application for building permit be backed by a survey plan and its certificate of lodgment”, disclosing that members of the institution have realized that building permits were given to applicants whose survey plan were not lodged with the Ministry of Lands and Surveys.

Surveyor Umukoro added the ugly development currently being experienced in the pursuit of building plan permits portends pains, explaining that the ugly development may not only make the state government lose substantial revenue, but also “making our professional body poor and the practice of our profession precarious, It has been difficult for us to track these plans because they do not come to us, neither do they come to the ministry. They can only be tracked when such plans are tendered at the town planning office for building permit.”

According to him, surveying components of projects should be separated and awarded to surveyors in order to guarantee standards and quality in engineering projects in the state, adding that when engineering projects are awarded to competent and qualified professionals, such projects would stand the test of time.

“We have noticed that most projects with surveying inputs are awarded in lump sum to contractors and these contractors in turn, sublet the survey aspects to either quacks or non-qualified surveyors,” Umukoro said, even as he observed that surveying was the foundation of almost all engineering project.

But in a swift reaction, the State Commissioner for Lands, Surveys and Urban Development , Mr. Chika Ossai said the State Government was taking necessary steps with a view to correcting the irregularities in the building plans permits and however faulted the claims of the State Government alleged inability to create a conducive atmosphere for the building plan permits.

Meanwhile, Surveyor Abraham Umukoro has disclosed that only a holistic analysis of the flooding challenge in Delta State and the application of appropriate survey techniques will curb the perennial problem of uncontrolled flow of water in various parts of the state.

Umukoro explained that the challenge of flooding has defied several efforts to control it because no adequate holistic analysis of the situation has been done and the inputs or professional surveyors have not been sought in the task of controlling flood water.

“Flooding has been a long standing problem in the state and various solutions that have been provided in the past have not really addressed the issue because they have not taken a holistic approach in solving the issue”, the NIS Chairman said while fielding questions from journalists in Asaba.

“The perennial flooding in Asaba and Warri readily comes to mind in this regard. Survey techniques can be applied in the generation of digital terrain model of Asaba as well as the Warri metropolis that provides a 3-D (three dimensional) view of the flow of flood water.

“This can be further developed upon with the acquisition of additional geo-spatial and environmental data to provide a master plan for flood control in our cities. This, when implemented, will put an end to the perennial problem of flooding in our cities,” he said.

Umukoro explained that the application of the proposed survey techniques will go a long way in assisting the state government in revenue generation (taxation), agriculture, security, environmental monitoring, aviation, urban and regional planning among others.