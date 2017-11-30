Share This





















From Mika’il Tsoho, Dutse

In an effort to support farmers and small scales businesses, the Jigawa state government has earmarked the sum of N500 million in 2018 fiscal year for establishment of Micro-finance banks across the state.

The state’s Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ibrahim Hassan Hadejia dropped the hint while delivering his speeche yesterday at a one- day Public Private Dialogue on Ease of Doing Business in Jigawa state.

He said, when the financial institutes had been established they will not entertain government activities. “It would be purely for agriculture and trade businesses.

Hadejia explained there is plenty business opportunities in the state especially agricultural production, such as Sesame, Gum Arabic, livestocks etc for domestic and export purposes.

According to him “professionalism and financial management rules and regulations would be ensured and strictly followed to avoid bad experience where our 10 Micro-finance bank collapse due to interference by government and its official”.

The deputy governor maintained that “Jigawa state is in the best advantage of diversification police as the state is agrarian and majority of inhabitants were farmers and our farmers were producing a lots of international marketable product”.

He disclosed further that the state government would soon enact laws that will stop and prevent moving cash crops outside the state and tagged it’s with Kano or any other state for export.

Alhaji Hadejia maintained that “During my business retreat in Ethiopia the state government discovered that all the sesame and which produce in Jigawa state tagged as Kano when exporting”,

“I realized that all the sesame other crops produce in Jigawa where move to Kano and even Niger republic and call and tagged with Kano and other place. The importing countries know Kano and the other place not Jigawa which in the real sense the products was produce in Jigawa by people of Jigawa state. But nobody knows that”, he emphases.