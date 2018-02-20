CAF to use VAR at Super Cup

Share This





















The Confederation of African Football has disclosed that the Video Assistant Referee (VAR) will be used for the first time in Africa during the 2018 CAF Super Cup tie between Wydad Athletic Club and TP Mazembe on Saturday.

The 2017 CAF Champions League winners will square up against the champions of the 2017 CAF Confederation Cup in what would be a historic encounter for the continent’s football.

Following series of offline tests at the recently concluded African Nations Championship in Morocco, CAF confirmed that the International Football Association Board (IFAB) and FIFA have approved the use of the technology at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

“It is a historic moment for African football. I’m proud that Africa has taken the initiative to embrace latest technology towards the development of football,” said CAF General Secretary Amr Fahmy.

“This is a huge step for African football and I’m positive the impact will be felt at all levels of the game.”

Meanwhile, CAF’s refereeing manager, Eddy Maillet expressed delight with the introduction of technology and highlighted that officials are used with the VAR will be in charge for the encounter.

“Our motto for the VAR is to minimize interference and maximize benefit. Following the successes during the offline sessions at the CHAN, I’m optimistic that we are ready to use VAR in major CAF competitions,” Eddy said.

“African cannot always be left out on the usage of technology in football and I’m impressed by the support from the various stakeholders to make it happen.

“The good news is that African referees who are familiar with the VAR following their participation at FIFA tournaments will be in charge during the Total Caf Super Cup 2018.”