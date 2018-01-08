CAN, NBA condemn Benue killings

Share This





















From Uche Nnorom Makurdi

Benue State chapter of Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN as well as the Nigeria Bar Association, NBA have condemned in strong terms the recent killing of over 50 persons by suspected Fulani herdsmen in five communities of Guma and Logo local government areas.

Addressing journalists at the weekend at NKST Church Iortyer Makurdi, CAN chairman Rev. Akpen Leva regretted that the attacks are in flagrant violation of the fundamental rights of Benue people as well as the sanctity of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria calculated at undermining the much enjoyed peace, freedom of worship and movement as well as right to ownership of property.

He noted the acts are aimed at impoverishing and enslaving Benue people whose survival is mostly founded on crop farming.

The CAN chairman who averred that it is the constitutional duty of the Federal Government to protect lives and property of its citizens, however, expressed dismay at the failure of government to curb the incessant, unwarranted and wanton destruction of property, perpetrated against the peace loving, calm and unprotected good people of Benue State by Fulani herdsmen.

“We demand from the Federal Government adequate compensation and socio-economic reparation for the loss of lives and property of the people of Benue occasioned by incessant unprovoked attacks by the Fulani herdsmen and such other militants and further demand the immediate public prosecution of perpetrators of these heinous crimes.

On its part, State NBA Chairman Emmanuel Agbakor said they are totally disappointed, disenchanted and absolutely disillusioned at the display of apathy by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari respecting the women, reckless and unwarranted killing of Benue people by Fulani herdsmen.

“We overwhelmingly voted the President into power as Nigeria’s President but he has dramatically become ethnical and does not see anything wrong with what has kinsmen, the Fulani are doing in different parts of the country, including Benue State. This is totally unacceptable. A government which is incapable of defending her people is simply, to say the least, not worth its salt”

“The uncouth attitude of President Buhari and his government including the Minister of Defence, Minister of Interior and Comptroller of Immigration who are incidentally, all Fulani by origin, is only capable of one thing, that is, undermining the corporate existence of this country as one in dissoluble and indivisible entity,” Agbakor said.