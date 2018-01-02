CAN tasks FG, states on dividends of democracy

Share This





















By Lateef Ibrahim Abuja

The President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, CAN, Rev Samson Olasupo Ayokunle has tasked the security agencies to be dedicated and loyal to the nation in their duties with a view to stopping the needless bloodletting in the country.

Rev Ayokunle, in his new year message to Nigerians equally called on the three tiers of government to strive hard to make the much-awaited dividends of democracy available to the people.

He specifically pointed out that it is pertinent to ensure that there are rooms for gainful employment for the nation’s youths who roaming the streets.

The CAN President reasoned that Nigeria will be a better country if justice and the fear of God is upheld by both the government and the governed.

He further urged the politicians to avoid hate and inciting speeches, while every eligible voter should go and register.

Voters Card, he said, is the power of the electorate to elect whoever they want.

According to him, “If you are involved, you get the leader you demand and if you failed to be involved, you get the leader you deserved.”.

In the words of Rev Ayokunle,

“As we begin a New Year together, I congratulate every Nigerian, both the leaders and the led, on being among the living who entered this long awaited year .

“I do urge all and sundry to return to God in repentance with a view to healing our Land and restoring all our losses in the past years.

As we enter into this New Year, it’s natural to reflect over the previous year and consider gains and losses.

“Despite that the economic recession was severe, our God did not allow depression to consume us all.

“We feel with those innocents who met their untimely death within the year as a result of Communities, farms and Churches’ attack by herdsmen.

"Furthermore, my appeal to the security agencies is to be dedicated and loyal to the nation in their duties.

“Furthermore, my appeal to the security agencies is to be dedicated and loyal to the nation in their duties.

“They have what it takes to stop the needless bloodletting in the country. Let there be peace and unity.

“The three tiers of government should strive hard to make the much-awaited dividends of democracy available to the people. Let their be rooms for gainful employment for our youths roaming the streets.

“Nigeria will be a better country if justice and the fear of God is upheld by both the government and the governed.

“My prayer for Nigeria is; You will no longer be an object of mockery among the surrounding nations. He will direct our leaders to get it right in every facet. He will give us peace and instil His fear in the hearts of our leaders. 2018 will be better than the departed 2017 in Jesus Name.

“Wishing all Nigerians and the foreigners amidst us a prosperous Happy New Year”, the CAN President said.