CAN to Nigerians: Don’t lose hope on Buhari

From Ado Abubakar Musa, Jos

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has reiterated that it was still hopeful of President Muhammadu Buhari’s led administration despite the current economic recession being experienced in the country, saying that Nigerians should not lose hope.

Engineer Daniel Kadzai who is the National Chairman of Youth Wing of CAN, said this yesterday in his Christmas message.

While hoping to witness good governance of Buhari’s government, the chairman further said, “ we appreciate the generosity of the president for releasing billions of naira to states governors to settle workers and pensioners entitlements which we believe would go a long way to easing difficulties and made a positive impact in the country. we hope that the government will keep this gesture.”

Kadzai, however, called on Nigerians to shun anything that would divide the country and unite as one entity, urging all and sundry to pray for Nigerian leaders.