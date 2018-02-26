CAN urges Buhari to reorganise security agencies

Share This





















By Albert Akota Abuja

The leadership of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has condemned in strong terms the menace of insecurity challenges occasioned by the incessant killings in the country and reiterates its earlier call on President Muhammadu Buhari to reorganise the nation’s security agencies.

The Christian umbrella body at its last NEC Meeting held in Abuja commiserated with the victims and the bereaved of all the killings going on in the country especially in Benue, Taraba, Adamawa and Zamfara States by the terrorists, the herdsmen and the bandits.

Among the resolutions made at the NEC meeting include the following; “that CAN identifies with the victims of the on-going killings by the herdsmen terrorists in the Northcentral, the Boko haram terrorists in some states in the Northeast and the bandits in Zamfara State.

“CAN frowns at the failure of the security agencies to prevent those criminals before they strike as expected of them, CAN reiterate its opposition to the composition of the National Security Council which skewed in favour of one religion and a part of the country.

“Ours is a multi-ethnic and multi- religious state and we call on President Muhammadu Buhari to respect the Federal Character Commission Act in all his appointments and policies;

“CAN call on President Buhari to reorganise the entire security agencies with a view to injecting new officers with new visions and ideas that can restore sanity to all the trouble spots in the country that every Christian that is of voting age should register for the fourth coming general election.”