Candido harps on improved healthcare for rural dwellers

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

In order to ensure reduction in the cases of deaths from minor ailments in the society, adequate attention must be given to improved health care delivery especially to people at the grassroots, according to the Chairman, Abuja Municipal Area Council (AMAC), Abdullahi Adamu Candido.

Candido made this point on the sideline of a two-day free medical outreach by Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPco) at Gidan Mangoro settlement of AMAC, on Wednesday.

In particular, the AMAC chairman said no citizen deserves to die of any disease, because she could not afford medical treatment, due to inability to accessor otherwise.

He therefore called for a collaborative effort from corporate organisations, agencies and philanthropists in ensuring that the number of deaths in rural communities from minor ailments are reduced.

He said: “Development becomes meaningless in the absence of a healthy people.

“Greater percentage of the country’s resources is being channelled to healthcare services by the government annually, but there is a dare need for collaborative efforts from relevant bodies, in order to achieve the goal of health for all.”

He commended SNEPco for outreach, as it would make great impact in the community.

He assured that residents to take advantage of ‘the rare opportunity of free medical healthcare brought to their domain.’

Also speaking, Shell’s Regional community Health Manager, Dr. Akinwunmi Fajola, explained that the outreach was part of the broader agenda to spreading the healthcare message to all areas.

He said thousands of people have benefitted from the medical outreach.

Earlier, Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewale, represented by Dr. (Mrs.) Adebiyi, Director, Family Health in the Federal Ministry of Health commended AMAC leadership for thinking outside the box and in line with the creative spirit of the present administration.

Checks were conducted for risk factors for heart diseases, HIV and malaria tests, dental screening, eye checks and cervical cancer, breast and cervical cancer screening.

Also, free reading eye glasses, drugs were doled out to hundreds of beneficiaries residing in Gidan Mangoro, Karshi, Orozo, Kpeyegyi, Kurudu and the environ.

Furthermore, five schools that were present at event had their pupils dewormed.