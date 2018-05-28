CAS in Yola, tasks officers on professionalism

Share This





















By Tobias Lengnan Dapam

The Chief of the Air Staff (CAS), Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar, at the weekend, visited Nigerian Air Force (NAF) frontline troops serving in Yola and tasked them on professionalism.

The Air Force in a statement issued yesterday by its Director of Public Relations and Information, Olatokunbo Adesanya, the CAS also held interactive sessions with the officers and airmen/airwomen in the operational theatre during which he appreciated their sacrifices and also urged them to remain highly professional.

“The sessions also enabled him to receive direct feedbacks from the personnel and respond as necessary. Furthermore, the visit provided the opportunity to commission the recently expanded medical facilities at the 163 NAF Hospital Yola.

“The expansion entails the building of an additional ward, dedicated for officers’ use, and the procurement of additional medical equipment for the hospital. The expansion of the medical facilities followed the need to further improve medical care for the frontline personnel serving in Yola, who are playing a critical role in the ongoing counterinsurgency operation in the Northeast.”

The statement added that the CAS led the Governor of Adamawa State, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Martins Babale, and other dignitaries to commission the new ward in the hospital.