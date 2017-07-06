CAS quiz, debate competition: Aiforce school, Uyo emerges best overall in quiz

Share This





















By Albert Akota

The Second Edition of the Chief of the Air Staff (CAS) Inter-Secondary Schools Quiz and Debate Competition has ended in Abuja with the Air Force Comprehensive School Uyo emerging as the best overall in the quiz competition while the Air Force Secondary School, Port Harcourt won the first position in the debate.

A statement by Olatokunbo Adesanya,

Air Commodore Director of Public Relations and Information

Nigeria Air Force, yesterday, said that, the 3-day keenly contested competition witnessed a lot of spectacular and intellectual display of skills, ability and resourcefulness among the participating schools. Air Force Comprehensive School, Ibadan and Air Force Military School, Jos came 2nd and 3rd in the debate respectively while the Air Force Secondary School, Ikeja and Air Force Military School, Jos won the 2nd and 3rd positions in the quiz competition. A total of 72 students drawn from the 12 NAF secondary schools participated in the competition. The objective of the competition was to promote intellectualism and encourage social interaction among NAF secondary schools.

In his closing remarks at the occasion, the Guest of Honour, the Chief of the Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Baba Abubakar reiterated the commitment of the NAF to improving the standard of education in all NAF schools and host communities especially, with particular attention to girl-child education. “The NAF, under my leadership, places premium on education of the girl-child. As such, we have not only established more NAF schools across the country but also established a special school for girls which is the Air Force Girls Comprehensive School, Abuja. We are also in the process of reverting the Air Force Girls Comprehensive School, Jos to Air Force Girls Military School”, he said.

The CAS further stated that the NAF would continue to ensure quality education and promote spirit of healthy competition among NAF secondary schools to build confidence which would translate into excellent academic performance. “From what I have witnessed in this final round of the debate, I have no doubt that the NAF has achieved its objective for organising this competition”. Air Marshal Abubakar promised to distribute digital interactive boards to schools to enable them maintain excellent performance and further encourage them to prepare very well for future competitions.

Highlights of the closing ceremony included finals of the debate competition between Air Force Comprehensive School, Ibadan and Air Force Secondary School Port Harcourt with the topic, “Can EFCC and ICPC eradicate corruption in Nigeria?” Trophies were presented to winners of the competition and to the best speaker of the debate competition, Miss Irobosi Gloria of the Air Force Secondary School, Port Harcourt. The maiden edition of the competition was held at the Air Force Comprehensive School, Uyo, Akwa Ibom State in 2016.