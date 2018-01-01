Cattle Breeders Association denies backing Benue anti-grazing law

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

National Coordinator Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN), Garus Gololo has strongly denied claims that he supported the enactment and implementation of the controversial anti-grazing law recently enacted by Governor Samuel Ortom-led government of Benue state.

Gololo stated this in a press statement he made available to newsmen in Abuja over the weekend.

He said as a respected Fulani man, he does not in any way support the law which is seen as anti-Fulani, as it was made to discriminate against them, and in clear violation of the Nigerian constitution.

He said Benue state government however misled him on certain facts on the implementation of the law.

“As a person and other members of our association, we were misled on the position of the state government on the law.

“For the record sir, the letter I send to you earlier was to appreciate the efforts of the state government in the promotion of peaceful co-existence between our members and the manner of handling clashes between our members and the host communities.

“I and other members of MACBAN cannot be in support of the open grazing prohibition and ranches establishment law, 2017 as it is presently signed into law by your office,” Gololo stressed.

He noted that in his capacity as coordinator of MACBAN, he send a letter seeking for contribution in the law but he and the association were not invited before the law was passed.

The coordinator further called on Governor Samuel Ortom to stop the operation or implementation of the law in the best interest of the state.