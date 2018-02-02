Cattle rustling: FG urged to crackdown on militants in Nasarawa, others

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

A Fulani Socio-cultural Association, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has called on the security agencies to investigate and arrest the suspected militants causing untold hardship to the Fulani pastoralists in Benue and Nasarawa States.

This call was against the backdrop of recent attack by suspected militants at Yamadaga Village in Kadarko, Keana local government area of Nasarawa state, a border town close to Benue state, allegedly leading to the loss of humans and 73 cows.

Condemning the incident, National President of the association, Alhaji Bello Abdullahi Bodejo, alleged that the killings by the militants are a plan to finish the Fulanis in Benue state.

He also called on Fulani pastoralists to always cooperate with Nigeria Police and other security agencies, in order to have adequate information about any criminal activities around them.

Meanwhile, the Miyetti Allah leader has commended the Federal government for taking steps to flush out the menace of cattle rustlers.

According to him, the idea of government’s proposal to establish cattle colonies would save the Fulanis from the stress of cattle rustlers.

“Those who are rustling our cows are going to be exposed and shamed, because the cows are going to be secured by security agencies.

“I totally gave kudos to Federal government for it’s move to provide a haven for cattle to graze in peace, under controlled environments to prevent the conflicts between farmers and herders.

“Also, it would bring education closer to our children that are living in the bush,” he explained.