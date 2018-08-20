CBN anchor- borrowers’ scheme: 6, 670 Plateau rice farmers receive farm imputes

Share This





















From Ado Abubakar Musa Jos

No fewer than 6, 670 rice farmers in Plateau State have received fertilizers, seedlings, herbicide, water pumping machine and other rice farming inputs from the ongoing Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Anchor Borrowers Scheme of the Federal Government.

The State chapter of Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) told journalists in Jos that farmers have started receiving the imputes since last month at the Plateau Agricultural Development Programme( PADP) Secretariats of Shendam Jos and Mangu local government areas.

Mr. Dauda Aku who is the secretary of the association said, “6,670 people were approved in 3 geo political zones of the state and about 36 trucks each loaded with 600 bags of fertilizers were allocated to the rice farmers in the state. The beneficiaries were drawn from all the 17 LGAs of the state.”