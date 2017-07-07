CBN’s Monetary Policy Committee decisions in the last 3 years

Share This





















By Etuka Sunday

The Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)’s Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) Meeting is one that is very popular in recent years due to its peculiar doggedness in ensuring economic growth in the country.

In the last three years, CBN has tightened monetary conditions; not giving to chance the possibility of high inflationary rate vis-a-vis the reality of growth in the economy.

For the sake of clarity, Money Policy is the process by which the monetary authority of a country, like CBN controls the supply of money, often targeting an inflation rate or interest rate to ensure price stability and general trust in the currency.

Further goals of a monetary policy are usually to contribute to economic growth and stability, to lower unemployment, and to maintain predictable exchange rates with other currencies.

MPC derives its legal backing from the various statutes of the bank such as the CBN Act of 1958 as amended in CBN Decree No.24 of 1991, CBN Decree Amendments 1993, No. 3 of 1997, No. 4 of 1997, No. 37 of 1998, No. 38 of 1998, 1999 and CBN Act of 2007.

Section 12 Sub-sections (1) to (5), CBN Act of 2007 as amended stated that, in order to facilitate the attainment of price stability and to support the economic policy of the Federal Government, there shall be Committee of the Bank known as the Monetary Policy Committee (in this Act referred to as “the MPC”).

The Committee has the; Governor of the Bank as the Chairman, the four Deputy Governors of the Bank, two members of the Board of Directors of the Bank, three members appointed by the President, and two members appointed by the Governor.

The MPC according to the Act, shall have responsibility within the Bank for formulating monetary and credit policy.

Other functions are: issuance of Legal Tender Currency notes and coins; maintenance of Nigeria’s External Reserves- debt management and foreign exchange managementn, promotion and maintenance of monetary stability and a sound and efficient financial system, banker and financial adviser to the federal government, banker and lender of last resort to banks.

In 2014, monetary policy was focused on achieving the objective of price and exchange rate stability. Accordingly, the bank sustained its tight policy stance with a view to ensuring that electioneering spending did not result in uptick in inflation.

Headline inflation remained within single digits, and fluctuated between 7.7 and 8.5 %, in the review period due to the combined effect of the declines in the prices of clothing and footwear; and transport components as well as the relative stability in the price of education in response to the tight liquidity measures taken at the MPC meeting during the year.

In 2015, the economy witnessed a snail movement due largely to the change of government. Consequently, MPC moved swiftly into action to save the economy.

The MPC took a surprised decision to effect a 5.0 per cent cut in Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR), a total of N771.4 billion was released to the banking system for commercial lending to the real sector. The CRR was reduced to 20 per cent from 25 per cent.

The decision along with the other complementary rate cuts was adjudged by some financial analysts as the most significant amongst the several decisions of the CBN’s MPC in 2015.

Recall, the policy complements include the reduction in Monetary Policy Rate, MPR, to 11 per cent from 13 per cent while asymmetric corridor around the MPR at plus 200 bases points and minus 700 bases points was also introduced bringing the Standing Lending Facility, SLF, and Standing Deposit Facility,SDF, rates to 13.0 per cent and 4.0 per cent from 15.0 per cent and 11.0 per cent respectively.

2016 was a tough year for the MPC, because, a lot of policies and guidelines birthed that year to stabilise the financial crisis created by the economic recession in the country.

MPC meeting was held six (6) times in 2016 spanning from January, March, May, July, September to November at the height of economic recession.

The year witnessed several job losses, closure of some businesses, reduced production capacity, severe security issues, and the 2016 budget could not be implemented as planned. The highlights of key economic indices and activities during the year were as follows:

The nation’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) contracted by -0.36 per cent in first quarter and

-2.06 per cent in second quarter of 2016 to plunge the country into an economic recession

Foreign reserves depleted from 28,200 million dollars in January to 25,720 million dollars in December 2016.

The 2.2mbpd oil production projection in 2016 could not be met due to increased cases of oil and gas pipeline vandalism by Niger Delta militants.

About 1.7 million jobs were lost in 2016 with unemployment rising from 9.48 million at the beginning of the year to 11.19 million by the third quarter of the year.

CBN through the committe banned the sales of Forex to BDCs as part of measures to reduce the pressure on the nation’s foreign reserves. The banks also limited access to foreign transactions using the naira debit cards advising customers to use dollar or pounds debit cards. They also limited ATM forex transactions to $100

A flexible exchange regime was introduced by the committee which ended a 16-month fixed rate.

Several exchange rates in a single economy prevailed during the year; for example, Pilgrims rate is N197/$, budget rate is N305/$, interbank rate hovered around N315/$, fuel imports rate is N316/$, BDC, N399/$, and black market rate N488/$.

CBN licensed 11 new international money transfer operators (IMTOs) to do business in the country’s foreign exchange market.

Scarcity of Foreign exchange persisted despite CBN’s interventions.

The rate of inflation in Nigeria in 2016, increased significantly by 92 per cent from 9.62 per cent in January, to 18.5 per cent as at November.

So far, this year (2017), the committee met three times; in January, March and May, retaining all key monetary policy rates for the fourth time in a row.

As a result of prevailing production and price risks in the Nigerian economy, the committee kept the Monetary Policy Rate (MPR) at 14%; Cash Reserve Ratio at 22.5%; Liquidity Ratio at 30%; and maintained the Asymmetric corridor at +200 and -500 basis points around the MPR.

Consequently, the Abuja Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ACCI) through its President, Tony Ejinkeonye, believes that economic activities will consolidate on the recent gains in response to MPC decision.

“Output and prices have already adjusted to the subsisting equilibrium interest rate; therefore, the decision will not distort the ongoing economic recovery plan. Nevertheless, fiscal policy complementarity is required to facilitate economic growth agenda.

”Also, holding benchmark interest rate will continue to support foreign capital inflow, increase in portfolio investment is having positive effect on Nigeria capital market where the All Share Index as well as the Market Capitalisation have gained about 12% within a month. In this view, interest rate cut will rescind foreign portfolio investment and erode the recent gains at the capital market.

“In addition, the associated exchange rate risk will be devastating and injurious to the exchange rate strategy of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

”Similarly, we have noticed that the ability of banks to create money or extend credits to businesses is stifled having exceeded the 80% loan-to-deposit regulatory threshold. Even at the high prevailing interest rate, access to finance to the real sector will remain subdued owing to attractive risk-free lending to government to fund its budget deficit.

“In our view, inflationary pressure poses greater threat to businesses and we believe that current high inflation rate though decelerating, is structurally induced. In this view, fiscal instruments to improve doing business conditions, and improve critical infrastructure (road, rail and power) will improve business turnover and stimulate investment in the near to medium term.

“In view of the above, ACCI recommends a downward review of the cash reserve ratio and the liquidity ratio to enable deposit money banks create money and increase credit facility to the real sector. While this is sine qua non at this time, the apex bank must first raise its regulatory or oversight efficiency to forestall systemic risk that could be necessitated by high non-performing loan and poor capital adequacy ratio,” he said.

Obviously, in performing the Monetary Policy decision role, in recent times, through the MPC, the apex bank has won both commendations and condemnations from the populace.

For the organised private sector, the tight monetary conditions, especially high interest rates have made it difficult for businesses to thrive, thus leading to high mortality rates of small scare businesses in the country.

The organised private sector also advanced an argument that even when inflation was seemed comfortable in single digit range, that is, before the double digits range, CBN was hard bent on its tight monetary conditions.

Although, it was agreed the tight monetary conditions have had the added advantage of attracting foreign portfolio inflows (FPI)-the dollar portion of which may have helped the CBN maintain relative stability in the exchange rate markets. The fate of the naira into which these dollars are converted, according to critics, is, however, not properly considered.

Nevertheless, the saying that ‘Doctors are wicked to be good’ is a complete replica of what CBN has done. Now that it has succeeded in dousing the tension, ordinary Nigerians are beginning to see positive justifications in the action.

When doctors are tearing open their patients during operations, many may see that as wickedness, but when the patients are completely healed, they will smile at the doctors and tell them well done.

CBN has done a great job, therefore, should be commended. Because, looking at how fragile the economy was, CBN through the MPC released several policies and guidelines to bring the needed stability.

Some of the popular policies are: the Cashless Policy and BVN, ban on 41 items to encourage self-sufficiency or local production and the timely intervention in the Foreign Exchange Market.

Just last week, CBN injected about $831.5 million in the inter-bank Forex market, and released figures indicating that the Bank had boosted transactions at the Investors’ & Exporters’ (I&E) segment of the market to the tune of $2.2bn.

With the naira gaining strength and maintaining its stability in the FOREX market, closing at an average of N365/$1 in the BDC segment of the market on Friday, June 23, 2017, the intention of the apex bank could be better supported.

For once, through a determined effort of CBN, Nigeria can boast of Producing Toothpick and Rice in a large quantity which could be exported to other countries-an enviable feat that would ever remain fresh in the minds of well meaning Nigerians.