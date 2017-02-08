CCT defends N1.67bn budget, solicits more funds

Share This





















By Christiana Ekpa

Chairman of the Code of Conduct Tribunal, Danladi Umar, yesterday defended his agency’s N1.22 billion proposal for the year 2017.

Umar, while making a presentation on the budget summary for this year before the Senator Samuel Anyawu-led Committee on Ethics and Privileges, disclosed that a total of N1.227,602,692 was proposed for the fiscal year.

The Chairman while soliciting for increased funding of the tribunal’s budget, noted that it’s budget for the year 2017 was reduced by N446 million when compared to the N1,673,627,085 appropriated for it in 2016.

According to the Tribunal’s Chairman, out of the N1.22 billion proposed this year, N405, 126, 258 is meant to cover personnel cost, 271, 476,434 going to overhead; and N551,000,000 for capital cost.

Giving a summary of the budget performance of the agency in 2016, Mr. Umar said the performance based on releases by the Ministry of Finance stood at 99.92 percent.

He further added that the though the. Tribunal recorded a total of N845,822 unspent balance, performance based on appropriated was 61.2 percent.

One of the members of the committee, Senator Dino Melaye (APC Kogi West), commended the chairman on the pace of execution of projects across some states of the federation.

According to the Kogi Lawmaker, “progress of work by contractors in the various was commendable”.

He however urged the code of conduct tribunal to sustain and improve upon the pace of project implementation in the 2017 appropriation bill when passed into law by the National Assembly.