Censors board approves 44 new movies

By Miriam Humbe

The National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB) has verified and approved 44 movies for the month of January, 2018, for home and public viewing.

The board’s Directorate of Film Censorship and Classification (FCC) said in a statement yesterday that, 22 movies were in English language, 9 in Yoruba language, 12 in Hausa language, and 1 in Bini language respectively.

The classification category ranges from PG – 18 and the breakdown is as follows:

Two movies were classified PG (Parental Guidance) indicating for children with the Guidance of a parent or adult. The movies are “Painful Exit” (English), “Yan Gada Gada” (Hausa).

Twenty movies were classified “15” indicating for audience, 15 years and above. The movies are “Corner Stones” (English), “Orun Alakeji (Yoruba), “The winning mind” (English), “Sibebi “ (Yoruba), “Akaram Zakin Mata” (Hausa), “Mata Ko Agola” (Hausa), “Rudani” (Hausa), “This is the way” (Hausa), “Love Theraph” (English), “Ufuoma” (English), “Amazing Grace” (English), “Costly mistake” (English), “Flee” (English, “Athira Da Zare” (Hausa), “ATM Card” (Yoruba), “Aure Ibada Ne” (Hausa), “De’ Adure” (Hausa) and “Gidan Boka” (Hausa).

Twenty two movies were classified “18” indicating for Matured Audience and they are:

“Dangerous King” (English), “This life” (English), “Home Alone Reloaded” (English) “Snake and Lion Girl” (English), “Ajoke” (Yoruba),

“Darasi” (Hausa), “Help from Above” (English, “Stolen” (English), “The Bishop’s Court” (English), “Village poison” (English), “Wild fire” (English), “Morayo” (Yoruba), “A minute Decision” (English), “Captains of the Night” (English), “Hear my cry” (English), “Ile Iku” (Yoruba),

“Ruthless Desire” (English), “The Interview” (English), “Esohe” (Bini), “Oro mi” (Yoruba) and “Sunday Igboho” (Yoruba).

For the 44 verified and approved films, the consumer advice comprises of imitable Technique, Ritual, Violence, Fetish, Strong language, and use of Drug.