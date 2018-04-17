Censors Board approves 75 movies in March, 2018

Share This





















By Miriam Humbe

Home movie viewers have a lot to relax with this season as the National Film and Video Censors Board (NFVCB), has verified and approved a total number of 75 movies in the month of March 2018, for public and home viewing.

A statement signed by Etuechere Martins, Head, Corporate Affairs Unit of the Board said 43 movies are in English, 12 Yoruba, 6 Igbo, 13 Hausa, and 1 in pidgin language.

For the 75 movies verified and approved, the consumer advice given comprises of mild imitable technique, fetish practice, violence, moderate language, violence, strong language and sex.

Although no movie was rated “12”, “12A” and “RE”, Mr. Etuechere clarified that the Board is making efforts to ensure that there are enough movies for children and younger persons to watch.

He said: “The classification categories range from G – 18 and the breakdown is as follow: 1 movie was rated ‘G’ indicating for general audience and the movie is “Da Koki” (Hausa). 8 movies were rated “PG” indicating for adults and children with the guidance of a parent of an adult.

“The movies are “93 days (English), “Lost in London” (English) “My Abuja house wife” (Igbo), “Peace the corner stone” (English), “Ranar Aurena” (Hausa), “Uwar Bari” (Hausa), “wa yar Hannu” (Hausa), “Wuta A Makera” (Hausa). 35 movies were classified ”15” indicating for persons 15 years and above and some of the movies are “A Date with lucifer “ (English), “A Trip to the future” (English), “All Shades of Amanda” (English), “A Janfe Eledumare” (Yoruba), “Aye Ojokan” (Yoruba), “Badeku” (Yoruba), “Biki ko Suna” (Hausa), “Dattijo” (Hausa ), “Ego Ariri” (Igbo), “Hannatu” (pidgin)etc.

“31 movies were classified “18” indicating for matured audience and some of the movies are “Olori Amolegbe” (Yoruba) “Grape” (English) “Dan Baiwa” (Hausa), “Against Tradition” (English), “Love, Lust and Secret” (English), “Redemption” (English) among others”.

He urged viewers to visit the Board’s website, www.nfvcb.gov.ng, @fvcbng – twitter

@fvcb instagram, National Film and Video Censors Board – Facebook and other social media handles for full list of approved movies.