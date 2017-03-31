Change of guard as new Amir steps in at Abuja Muslims Forum

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

Five years after, a smooth transition in leadership is about to take place at the Abuja Muslims Forum (AMF) as new Amir and his executive officers take oath of office tomorrow, Saturday, April 1, 2017.

The outgoing Amir, Mr Luqman Amao, will handover to Mr Luqman Jamiu Ahmad after five years of stewardship.

Speaking when he led a delegation to the management of the Peoples Media Limited (PML) yesterday, the outgoing Amir said the forum serves as a coordinating Muslims body in Federal Capital Territory (FCT) with 32 associations subscribing to it so far.

He said the forum had done alot in discharging its mandate particularly in helping the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) and general philanthropism.

He said although the past five years of leading the forum had been challenging, he was greatful for the support he got from organisations such as the Peoples Daily.

He appealed for the same support to be extended to the incoming executive.

In revealing the direction of the forum under him, the incoming Amir, Mr Ahmad said the forum would be very active in the media.

Welcoming the delegation, the Chief Operating Officer (COO), Ali M. Ali, praised the forum for being the most outstanding faith based organisation that had stayed out of controversy over the years.

Commending the outgoing Amir for a job wledone, he said every leader needs prayers to succeed as leadership at all levels was not easy.

Describing the forum as already being part and parcel of the Peoples Daily family, he assured that the Newspaper would always answer whenever it was called.

He also prayed for the successful outing of the incoming leadership, reiterating that it patience and understanding of every contending interest to succeed.