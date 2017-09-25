Chibok boy works again after 6 hours spinal cord surgery

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu with agency report

A Boko Haram attack victim, Ali Ahmadu flown to Dubai for a spinal cord surgery penultimate week, is back on his feet again.

The boy, Ali Ahmadu has successfully undergone spinal cord surgery in Dubai bringing to an end his three years ordeal on the wheelchair.

Recall that Ali was flown out of the country by Dickens Sanomi Foundation headed by the Chairman of Taleveras Group, Mr. Igho Sanomi.

The Foundation, along with the Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care ( GIPLC) had drawn Ahmadu’s plight to Nigerians.

The GIPLC, headed by Nuhu Kwajafa, had approached eminent Nigerians for assistance culminating in Dickens Sanomi Foundation picking the bill.

Details of the operation released yesterday from Dubai suggested that Ahmadu was operated upon on September 17 barely seven days after arriving in the United Arab Emirates( UAE).

Contrary to doctors’ predictions that Ali will be able to walk after three weeks of recuperation, the little boy without prompting yesterday was on his feet.

The doctors at the hospital described Ali’s quick recovery as a “miracle.”

A brief by Igho Sanomi from Dubai said: “Miracles do happen. For those of you who don’t believe in God, better believe in God now.

“This is Ali Ahmadu who was run over by Boko Haram terrorists in 2014. The boy and his pregnant mother were left under a three for three days. The boy was bleeding from mouth and nose throughout the agonizing days.

“Ali’s spinal cord was damaged and he couldn’t walk again. For three years, help was needed. God made it possible after five to six hours of surgery and 48 hours in intensive care. Little Ali could walk again. This happened today to everyone’s surprise.

“This determined six-year old boy got off his bed and decided to walk despite doctors’ expectations that he would need physiotherapy to learn to walk again at least three weeks after surgery. Today, Ali walked after just seven days.”

For his part, the Founder of Global Initiative for Peace, Love and Care( GIPLC) Mr. Nuhu Fulani noted that

“It has been a divine journey starting far away in Chibok in 2014. It is the story of a little boy left to die, underneath a tree, to where (Dubai) we are today.

“It is about a fighting spirit, a resolute charming soul and spirit beating all odds to survive and walk again.”