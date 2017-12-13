Chinese experts in Nigeria over proposed varsity of transportation

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

A group of Chinese experts are in Nigeria for a collaborative deal on the proposed University of Transportation.

This is even as the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu has lauded Peoples Republic of China for its remarkable presence in Nigeria’s real sector through the construction of roads, bridges and other landmark infrastructural facilities.

A statement by Mrs C.P. Ihuoma, Director (Press & PR) Federal Ministry of Education, Today in Abuja disclosed that the Minister said this in his office on Monday, while receiving a Chinese delegation made up of officials of the Central South University (CSU) and the China Civil Engineering Construction Corporation (CCECC).

The Minister represented by the Permanent Secretary, Arc. Sonny Echono, recalled that the CCECC is involved in such high profile projects in Nigeria like the Kano-Lagos railway and the Abuja lightrail projects, amongst others.

According to Mallam Adamu, the company is quite integrated in Nigeria and the establishment of the University of Transportation as proposed, is only a logical maturity of the enormous diplomatic, cultural and commercial relations that have long existed between both countries for their mutual benefits.

He promised that once he receives the details of the proposals from official in the Federal Ministry of Transportation, the process of bringing the project to fruition, would be fast-tracked.

The Minister also commended the contributions of graduates of the Central South University for bringing their expertise to bear on the various projects they are handling in Nigeria.

Earlier, in her speech, President of the Central South University, Ms Tian Hongqi told the Minister that the main purpose of the visit was to present harped on the issue of the proposed University of Transportation in Nigeria that will focus on the manpower requirements of the transport sector.

Ms Hongqi stated that CSU has more than 100 years experience in training experts in the areas of construction, mining, metallurgy, as well as undertaking research projects in many countries.

“We are exploring the possibility of collaborating with the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria to include Nigeria among the over 200 countries we are involved with”, she further explained.

Ms Hongqi informed the Minister that her University, which is ranked as one of the best in China and also biggest in China with over 58,000 students, contributes about 20% of the staff of CCECC.