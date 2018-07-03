Cholera kills five, 50 hospitalised in Katsina

Share This





















From Lawal Sa’idu Funtua Katsina

No fewer than 5 people were reportedly killed and 50 others hospitalized as a result of cholera outbreak in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina state.

A member representing Funtua local government in Katsina state House of Assembly, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Total disclosed this while speaking on the floor of the assembly yesterday in Katsina Total further disclosed that the affected communities in Funtua local government includes; Dukke, Goya and part of the headquarters of the local government.

He therefore appealed to the state government to take urgent steps to curtail the spread of the dreaded disease adding that it is a life threatening ailment.

Total said the primary health care facilities in the area are doing their best to curtail the disease, noting that the state government intervention would assist greatly.

The House therefore unanimously called on the government to render urgent help to the affected communities.