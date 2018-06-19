Cholera kills one, 7 others hospitalized in Kebbi

Share This





















From Ahmed Idris Birnin Kebbi

A three years old girl has been confirmed dead while seven people have been hospitalized as a result of cholera outbreak in Hirishi Primary Healthcare Center under Kalgo Local Government Area of Kebbi State.

Confirming the incident to our correspondent, a family source, Mallam Usman kalgo said that he lost his daughter on their way to Federal Medical Center Birnin Kebbi after medical treatment at the health centre hirishi adding that about two of his children were affected.

“More than ten from their village were affected of vomiting and diarrhea, they just woke up yesterday in the morning and discovered stomach pains and started vomiting and diarrhea, I took the complaint to the health personal at the health center but after the medication she could not control it, so I decided to rush her to FMC Birnin Kebbi and later death on the road,” he added.

Also confirming the incident to newsmen yesterday while visiting the healthcare center, the health worker in charge of the center who didn’t want his name on print denied the number of dead but confirmed the outbreak adding that she treated more than seven patients.

“They brought them in the this morning while I admitted about seven of them, but actually there was a little baby that she treated and discharged but I don’t knew of her death,” she added.

Responding, the Hon. Commissioner of Health Alhaji Usman kambaza said that he is not aware of the outbreak yet because the report has not reached him.

He, however, assured the people that necessary action would be taken to tackle the menace.