Christian group organises 400hrs praise programme for Buhari’s recovery

By Lawrence Olaoye

In appreciation of answered prayers for the recovery of President Muhammadu Buhari from his ailment, a Christian group, codenamed Halleluyah Nigeria, has announced the commencement of a 400 hours praise program.

The praise program, being coordinated by the Chaplain of Villa Chapel, Oluseyi Malomo, scheduled to start tomorrow, will also commemorate the 57th independence anniversary of the country.

Malomo at a press briefing in Abuja said the praise program, with the duration of 16 days, will commence tomorrow and end on the midnight of October 1st.

The Villa Chaplain recalled that similar program held last year was done for 365 hours and it culminated in answered prayers as the nation exited recess.

He added that the icing on the cake for the answered prayers was the return of the President from his medical trip from the United Kingdom.

Malomo said “A year after that event, and just a few days ago, we received with cheerful hearts the good news that we are now officially out of recession.

It is only logical fir us to gather together and return our thanks and praise to this God who responds and answers the heartfelt prayers of all Nigerians.”

Malomo said top government functionaries, including the President and his Vice, Yemi Osinbajo, are expected to attend the program scheduled to hold at Sharon Ultimate Hotel and at the National Ecumenical Centre, Abuja.