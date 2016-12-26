Christmas: Kaduna residents attribute low key celebration to insecurity, recession

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola, kaduna

The 2016 Christmas celebration in kaduna state yesterday was devoid of the funs and fares that is usually associated with the ceremony, as many residents celebrated in a low keyed way.

Investigation by Peoples Daily revealed that after the traditional Church services many residents returned to their homes to continue their usual business.

Some of the residents who spoke to our reporter said the economy melt down in the country, and the insecurity in the Southern Kaduna region are responsible for the change from the way the festival was usually celebrated.

Dr Amos Dabunk who is a staff with a private hospital based in kaduna said the economic recession is biting hard on the people and many problems are begging to be attended to with the little resources available.

According to him, his senior sister is on admission at the kafachan General Hospital diagonized with cancer but because of the security in the region he cannot travel to see her so all his thought today is how his sister gets better and not any celebration.

Similarly Joseph Dogo from Chikun Local Government area said it will be unkind for him to go on big celebration while people in the southern part of the country are locked in their houses because of the curfew.

When reminded that the curfew has been relaxed from 6am to 6pm Dogo said, “The period of the curfew is when our people usually starts celebration in the morning they are in worship places and in the afternoon they received friends and relations. They only go out around that 6PM to catch fun and that is the period they are confined to their apartment.

“Even if you want to have fun where is the money? I have spent almost all my saving on the preparation especially buying new wares for the children and what they will eat so there is nothing on ground we only pray to God to help us out of the recession.

Pastor Noah Adeyemo of Christ Revival center Sabo Tasha in Chikun Local Government area of the state said he directed his members to go back home and pray for the peace and unity of the state and the Country at large saying this is the time that it is only those who called on the name of their God will be save in this end time .

Mallam Ibrahim Ahned of Ghana Road Mosque in Malali District of Kaduna North Local Government said the situation in the state is worrisome and we needs Allah intervention

“Before your arrival somebody called me from Goska in Numana Chiefdom where five people have been reported killed so how can anybody celebrate in this situation.

Mallam Ibrahim who said he is from Kafachan added that the concern of the governor and the people of the state should be how to end the maiming .

Meanwhile as a way of providing sucour to the people especially the less privilege ones, the Senator representing Kaduna Central in the Senate, Shehu Sani has distributed essentials commodities to the people.

Amongst the materials distributed are bags of rice and oil to widows and orphans.