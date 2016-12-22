Christmas: Protect lives, properties, NSCDC charges personnel

Share This





















By Abba-Eku Onyeka

The Commandant General (CG) of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Abdullahi Gana Muhammadu, has enjoined Nigerians to imbibe the exemplary life of Jesus Christ whom he said came into the world and lived life worthy of emulation.

He also directed that 30,000 personnel to be deployed nationwide to protect lives and properties during Christmas and New year celebrations.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Head, Public Relations of the Corps in its Headquarters, ACC Emmanuel Okeh.

Still urging Nigerians to emulate the life Christ, Gana said that Jesus Christ was a great role model and the epitome of peace and love, adding that his sacrifice for mankind cannot be equaled. All peoples of other faiths, according to him should emulate him by embracing everyone irrespective of race. He also urged all Christians to use the birth of Jesus Christ to preach peace and embrace everyone irrespective of religious affiliation and to pray for the peace of Nigeria. He further said that Christmas was a season of joy, peace and love when people should not only eat, drink and merry for the good works of Jesus Christ, but should also be a moment for sober reflection, adding that they upgrade or adjust where necessary.

The CG while directing the immediate deployment of 30,000 personnel to man strategic locations nationwide during the Christmas celebration, he also directed that all Commands should ensure adequate deployment to black spots such as Churches, shopping centres, recreation centres markets, among others in their respective states to ensure safety of persons and protection of critical infrastructure and national assets in their respective states during this yuletide season and into the new year 2017. He said that such move would go a long way to checkmate criminal minded persons who would use the advantage of festive period to perpetrate nefarious acts.

To that effect, the NSCDC recently held Christmas Carol and Nine lessons at the NSCDC Miracle Chapel. In attendance were Management Staff, Officers and Men of the Corps, with other Officers and Men of the other Agencies, invited men of God and the public.

The Commandant General on behalf of the management staff, officers and men of the NSCDC wished all Nigerians and all mankind merry Christmas and a blessed prosperous New Year 2017.