Civil Defence arrests fleeing Boko Haram member in Adamawa

From Umar Dankano,Yola

The Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps,Adamawa state command has arrested one fleeing Boko Haram member in Bajabure federal housing Estate Yola.

Parading the suspect to journalists in Yola Wednesday,State Commandant of the corps(NSCDC),Mr.Aliyu Musa Ndanusa said the command’s surveillance team picked him up wondering around the estate following a tiff off intelligence report .

Mr.Ndanusa stated that his command surveillance is working twenty four hours in the state and has been on red alert due intelligence report indicating that the fleeing insurgents are penetrating our communities due to the military aggressive against them in the captured sambisa forest in Borno state.

He told journalists that their preliminary investigation has revealed that,the suspect identified as Amos Hassan of 25yrs old has been very active in many criminal operations under taken by the insurgents before their dislodgement by the Nigerian troops.

He however said after their investigation,the command will hand over to other sister security agency for further investigation.

The paraded suspect,Amos Hassan whose body was seen with bullet wounds fresh and healed confessed that he was a full pledged member of the outlawed Boko Haram insurgent and has killed two people.

Hassan who claimed to be from Azare in Bauchi state stated that it was hunger and depression sent them parking from sambisa forest.

“It is true I have been a member of Boko Haram insurgent and I participated in many operations where I personally killed two people.

“Hunger and depression sent many U.S. to ran away from sambisa forest not died in the bush “.Amos declared