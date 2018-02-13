Clashes: Miyetti Allah resolves to ensure lasting peace in Nigeria

Share This





















From Yakubu Mustapha Minna

Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria (MACBAN) has resolved to work with the concerned stakeholders towards achieving lasting peace in the country especially in dealing with the unfortunate crisis between the herdsmen and crop farmers.

This was contained in a communiqué issued yesterday at the end of its National Executive Council Meeting of the association held in Minna. The association expressed satisfaction on the level of federal government engagements in proffering lasting solution.

The communiqué signed by the National Secretary, Baba Othman Ngelzarma also called for an immediate action towards putting all the grazing reserves back to effective use by improving them for the pastoralists.

The communiqué further expressed worry that up till now, the perpetrators of violent attacks against herdsmen and other citizens especially in Mambilla, Numan, Kajura and other communities in Benue and Nassarawa states were yet to be apprehended to face justice hence called for effective action to that effect.

Meanwhile, it called for National legislation to address the contending issues in the livestock subsector to relieve the tension already created by the draconian laws put in place against its members in some States.