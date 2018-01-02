Cleric wants Buhari to end incessant killings

Share This





















From Femi Oyelola Kaduna

The President of HEKAN Church Rev.Amos Kiri has called on President Muhamadu Buhari to immediately address the incessant killings in the country, saying Nigerians now sleep with one eye open.

He made the assertion while addressing the media in kaduna Sunday.

According to him, the herdsmen/farmers clashes around the country are things of concern to well-meaning Nigerians.

Rev.Kiri added that the HEKAN Church condemns in totality the killings of innocent Nigerians through attacks by herdsmen and appeals to the government not to relent in its efforts in bringing the clashes to an end. Those found to be involved should be made to face the wrath of the law.

The cleric, however, commended President Buhari quest to rid the Nation from its present Security challenges especially in the North Eastern Part of the Country.

“We commend the efforts so far in recapturing some of the local governments from the hands of Boko Haram.

“Similarly, efforts in releasing some of the captured Chibok girls are commendable. We pray that the remaining girls in captivity will also be release to reunite with their family members soon.

“There is no doubt that Nigerians are passing through hard times as a result of the ongoing economic, Political and Security Challenges in the country. We call on government to increase its palliative measures that will cushion the hardship Nigerians are facing.

“The government has the responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of its citizens. A situation were Nigerians sleep with one eye open due to fear of been attacked, kidnapped or been killed has reached its peak.

“It is expected of all Nigerians to embrace peace and leave together as one big family irrespective of Religion, Political, Ethnic or Social differences at this trying time of our Nation.

“Government can do more in this direction by reassuring Nigerians that they can move about freely without being attacked, kidnapped or being killed through equipping the security agencies with appropriate equipment and facilities required to fight social ills “Job opportunities should be created for our teeming youths to keep them away from idleness which usually leads to chaotic social ills associated with youthfulness.” He said

He announced that the Church has changed its name from United Church of Christ in Nigeria (UCCN) popularly known in Hausa as “Hadaddiyar EkKlisiyar Kristi A Nigeria” (HEKAN) to United Church of Christ in Nations (UCCN) while the Hausa version is Haddiyar EkKlisiyar Kristi A Nahiya (HEKAN)