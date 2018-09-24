Coalition alleges plot to thwart FG’s war against insurgency

Share This





















By Stanley Onyekwere

The Coalition on Conflict Resolution and Human Rights in Nigeria (CCGRN) said it has uncovered plots by foreign agents to thwart the country’s war against insurgency through the use of fictitious reports in the media to undermine the Nigerian troops fighting the Boko Haram insurgents.

The coalition accused some media outfits of projecting the activities of Boko Haram terrorists that are false and far from the truth.

National President of the group, Maxwell Gowon, while speaking at a press conference yesterday, said foreign agents have been churning out negative reports, capable of thwarting the Nigeria’s military war against insurgency.

The statement reads, “It is instructive to state that Reuters through their actions further enforces the French connection in the sustenance of the Boko Haram conflict through its former colonies in Africa ( Niger, Chad, and Mali), and to see that the efforts of the Nigerian military are discredited using all means possible.

“While the Coalition on Conflict Resolution and Human Rights in Nigeria frowns at such unprofessional display by a supposedly objective news medium.

“CCGRN is aware that Nigeria’s Defence Minister Mansur Dan Ali told Reuters last month that “The country has been stable for the past three years,” and this much can be easily verified. But again, Reuters choose to play the devil’s advocate by painting a picture of gloom and doom, of deserting troops and thousands killed – yet the country still has a standing military.

“But rash and unfounded reportage imply that there is a tendency for members of the unsuspecting public to believe their storyline (even though entirely false) to the detriment of Nigeria.”