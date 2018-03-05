Commission for Refugees condemns killing of UN aid workers in Borno

Share This





















By Ochiaka Ugwu

The Federal Commissioner for National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq has condemned in strong terms the killing of United Nations humanitarian workers in Rann, Kalabalge local Government area of Borno State.

This was made known in a statement released by the commission in Abuja yesterday and signed by the Special Assistant, Media To the Federal Commissioner, Hajiya Halima Musa.

According to the statement, “The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons has expressed shock and sadness over the killing of United Nations humanitarian workers in Rann, Kalabalge local Government area of Borno State”.

It noted that the Federal Commissioner, Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq condemned the heinous act as callous bearing in mind the sacrifices aid workers make to serve humanity.

Hajia Farouq also stressed that on no account should humanitarian personnel be targets of any sort of attack.

“Hajia Sadiya Umar Farouq condoles with the United Nations, the

International Organisation for Migration, IOM and the Nigerian Government over the loss describing it as irreplaceable.

“The National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons remains resolute in discharging its responsibilities in providing assistance and support for its Persons Of Concern” the statement concluded.