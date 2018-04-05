Commonwealth Games gaffe: England listed as part of Africa

Share This





















Football’s ruling body FIFA is testing three possible new rules including yellow cards for coaches at youth tournaments, according to Deputy Secretary-General Zvonimir Boban.

Boban told Wednesday’s edition of German weekly Sport Bild that coaches and other officials are currently sent off immediately for offences which is not ideal.

“Up to now coaches were sent to the stands straight away in the case of wrongdoings.

“The yellow card informs the coach that he has to control his temper, otherwise he is in for it,” Boban said.

The other tested rule changes are allowing goalkeepers to make kick-offs to teammates positioned within the penalty

area, and to have substituted players leave the pitch anywhere.

“Players who are substituted are often slow to leave the pitch, fake problems to waste time and to disturb the rhythm of the opposition before they leave the pitch at the midfield line,” Boban said.

“The referee can now order them to leave the pitch anywhere.”

Meanwhile, a total of 6,000 volunteers will work in Moscow during the upcoming FIFA World Cup, set to be held across Russia from June 14 to July 15, the head of Moscow’s volunteer center, Mosvolonter Irina Shvets, said on Tuesday.

“A total of 6,000 volunteers, who have already started their training, will be greeting the guests of the tournament.

“We are already actively preparing the city’s entire infrastructure for the event,” Mr Shvets said at a press conference, adding that 13 departments of the city government are taking part in training the volunteers adding that the volunteer center received around 10,000 applications.

A total of 5,000 people were chosen to become volunteers, and another 1,000 formed the reserve.

“Most of the volunteers are schoolchildren aged 16 – and older – and students, as well as many elderly citizens,’’ Mr Shvets noted, adding that women make up around 60 per cent of the volunteers.

Russia will host the FIFA World Cup for the first time in its history.

The games will take place on 12 arenas in a total of 11 cities, namely Kaliningrad, Kazan, Moscow, Nizhny Novgorod, Rostov-on-Don, Samara, Saransk, Sochi, St. Petersburg, Volgograd, and Yekaterinburg.