Communities flay attacks over boundary dispute

By OsaigbovoIguobaro Benin

Two communities, Oke-Oroma and Amagba in Ikpoba-Okha and Oredo Local Government Areas of Edo state have condemned attacks on their homeland in connection with a protracted boundary disputes involving the communities.

Already, elders of Oke-Oroma alleged that armed thugs suspected to be from Amagba communities invaded Oke-Oroma community, with the backing a prominent a politician.

But, the community head of Amagba (Odionwere, Pa Joseph Iduoriyekemwen denied the allegation.

He also asked youths from Oke-Oroma community to take responsibility for the alleged attack on Amagba community.

Addressing newsmen on behalf of Oke-Oroma, the eldest son of a former head of the community, Pa IdusuyiEmokpae, blamed members of the outlawed Community Development Association (CDA) for the alleged destruction of some properties, including his my late father’s house.

According to him, “They even removed the Ukhure (traditional symbol of authority) in our Oguedion and shot sporadically which made our people to scamper for safety.

“Our people have been rendered homeless, following the invasion by Amagba people on Saturday,” he alleged.

He clarified that Oke-Oroma is under the dukedom of Obagie N’ Evbosa.

Pa Idusuyi recalled that Oba Erediauwa, had in May 17, 2012 gave judgment on the boundary dispute with Obazagbon and Amagba Communities.

He said the judgementws resolved in favour of Oke-Oroma community to the effect that Oke-Oromariver is the boundary between the Oke-Oroma community and Amagba community.

He alleged that the attackers have acted against the pronouncement of the state government and Oba EwuareII,following the abolition of CDA’s.

Idusuyi however, made a passionate appeal to the Benin monarch, state government and security agencies to wade into the crises which has set the communities on edge.