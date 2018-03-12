Confusion in Kogi, as Gov. Bello sacks, reinstates cabinet

Share This





















From Ahmad Ibrahim, Lokoja

There was confusion in Lokoja, the Kogi State capital, yesterday, following the sacking and reinstatement of all serving commissioners and 21 local government administrators in the state by the state governor, Alhaji Yahaya Bello.

The cabinet dissolution was announced by the governor during a meeting he was holding with all political appointees at the Government House in Lokoja.

The governor directed all the 15 commissioners and 21 local government administrators to submit the keys of their official vehicles to the Secretary to State Government (SSG).

However, moments later, the governor reversed the sudden decision to send members of his cabinet packing, even as no reason was given for the change of mind by the governor.

The Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Petra Onyegbule in a statement made available to newsmen after the drama disclosed that the governor has reversed the decision, urging the commissioners and local government administrators to return to office.

She, however, posited that the governor demanded a better service delivery and engagement with the members of the public by the political appointees.

Investigation by our reporter revealed that the governor’s change of mind might not be unconnected with the desire by the governor to keep his team together, as opposition to the continuation of the present administration to remain in power in the next dispensation gathers momentum.