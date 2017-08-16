Consider students plight, suspend strike, FG tells ASUU

Share This





















By Ese Awhotu

As the indefinite nationwide strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, enters the third day, the Federal Government has appealed to the Union to suspend its strike in the interest of the nation.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige, made the appeal yesterday in a statement signed by the Deputy Director, Press, in the Ministry, Samuel Olowookere.

The minister hinged FG’s appeal on the on-going renegotiation of the 2009 agreement between the Union and government

“The Federal Government, wishes to appeal to ASUU to consider the students who are currently writing degree and promotion examinations, to call off the strike and return to the negotiation table. The Ministry of Labour and Employment will ensure that a time-frame will be tied to the negotiation this time around,” the minister said.

He said the renegotiation, which commenced on Monday, February 13, 2017, to address the lingering issues, was being handled by the Babalakin Committee established by the Federal Government.

He noted that ASUU did not give the Federal Government enough notice before embarking on its strike action,

The minister, according to the statement, did not wish to apportion blame, but notes that ASUU did not follow due process in the declaration of the industrial action as it did not give the Federal Government the mandatory 15 days’ notice as contained in Section 41 of Trade Disputes Act, Cap T8, 2004.

“In fact, it was on Monday, August 14, 2017, that the office of the minister received a letter dated August 13, 2017, from ASUU, that is, one full day after it commenced the strike, ” Ngige said.

He stressed that the letter it received was to inform the Federal Government that ASUU had started a strike and not a declaration of intention to go on a strike as contained in the Trade Dispute Act, 2004.

He added that since the case was being conciliated, it was against the spirit of social dialogue and Collective Bargaining Agreement for ASUU to embark on a strike as enunciated in the International Labour Organisation’s Convention.