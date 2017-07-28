Constitution amendment: Reps sack SIEC, states/ LG joint account

Share This





















By Musa Adamu

The House of Representatives yesterday voted overwhelmingly to delete State Independent Electoral Commission (SIEC) from the Constitution, effectively making the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) the only body recognised by law to conduct elections.

Voting to confirm or reject the report of the Committee on the amendment of 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, the House also voted 286 to 10, abolished the vexed issue of State/Local Government joint account.

The House, which voted on 32 proposed Bills up for amendment, also granted autonomy to the State Houses of Assembly, approved Independent Candidacy and voted to strip power of the President to assent to amendments.

Other Bills that got thump up of the lawmakers are Legislative Autonomy, Separations of the office of the Minister of Justice from Attorney General, Accountant General of the federal government from the Accountant General of the Federation.

The House also reduced the length of time within which the Federal Government may spend money before appropriation from six months to three months, stripped the President Powers to appoint Auditor General of the Federation and rejected the proposal to create more state and adjust boundary.

The Not-To-Young-Run Bill also scaled through as well as the 35% affirmative action for women as ministers, members of the Council of states to include former Senate President and House of Reps Speakers as members and devolution to states.

The Bills to make the appointment of a minister from the FCT in place of minister of the FCT, however, did not make it inspite of spirited efforts by its promoters.