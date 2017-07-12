Constitution review: No compromise on autonomy for LGs- Senate

Share This





















By Ikechukwu Okaforadi and Christiana Ekpa

Ahead of the Constitution review slated for this weekend, the Senate has assured Nigerians that there is no going back on granting financial autonomy to local governments and State Houses of Assembly.

This is even as the state Houses of Assembly through their Speakers, said it will join forces with the upper chamber to ensure that financial autonomy is granted to the State Houses of Assembly and the Local governments in Nigeria.

The Deputy Senate President, Ike Ekwerenmadu, in a statement issued by his Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Uche Anichukwu, said financial autonomy is “the single most important constitutional empowerment required by State Houses of Assembly for effective leadership in the interest of democracy and development”.

He emphasised that the autonomy of the Local Governments was tied to the independence of the State Assemblies and understanding of the Governors.

He said: “Section 7 of the 1999 Constitution (as amended) empowers the States, through their Houses of Assembly, to make laws establishing Local Government Councils, their structure, composition, finance, and functions. Therefore, the independence and efficiency of the leadership of State Assemblies are key to the just and efficient exercise of these functions”.

He however, regretted that undue executive and political party interferences in some states bring debilitating influences to bear on the leadership recruitment process of the legislature.

Ekweremadu, who chairs the Senate Committee on the Review of the 1999 Constitution, said that “the result is that while the National Assembly is no longer at the mercy of the Executive arm for its funding, the State Assemblies could be easily arm-twisted by starving them of funds, if they refuse to do the biddings of the Executive”.

On Local Government autonomy, he stated: “We are currently making efforts in the ongoing Constitution review exercise to strengthen governance at the grassroots by amending Section 7 of the Constitution to properly situate the Local Governments as a third tier of the government of the Federation.