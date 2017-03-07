Contractors who abandoned projects for prosecution- Osinbajo

Share This





















By Osaigbovo Iguobaro, Benin

Acting President Yemi Osinbajo has said that the Federal Government will prosecute contractors who have been duly mobilised and abandoned their work with a caution that “nobody will be allowed to get away with an abandoned project and take away the money”.

He said frivolous contracts awarded by the past government of Peoples Democratic Party which were either abandoned or neglected were enough to develop several countries.

He said the funds were corruptly taken away by some actors in the government without recourse to completion of such projects, according to available records at his disposal.

Osinbajo spoke at a town hall meeting in Benin in continuation of his visit to oil producing communities in Niger Delta region.

“If you look at the amount and money that has been spent on contracts on papers in this country (Nigeria), it’s enough to develop several countries. But this money has been usually corruptly taken away. We will speak up against all of this things and ensure that our people get the real benefits of the wealth that this country has.

According to him, “the elites everywhere have very frequently deprived the people of the opportunity for the people to enjoy the fruit of the land. The elites in Nigeria has issues we must deal with. We cannot continue to as if we do not know the issues”.

Responding to other issues of concern and the peaceful protest by some aggrieved youths at the meeting over his decision to call of his visit to 38 oil producing communities in the state whose message was conveyed by Mr. Don Ben, the Organising Secretary of Pan Niger Delta Forum (PANDEF), Osinbajo, noted that there is no iota of truth that he shunned the meeting due to security reasons as alleged by the group.

He blamed the indefinite suspension of his visit to the oil producing communities on the temporary closure of the Abuja International airport for six weeks and other pressing state’s function as his reasons.

He however, said he and Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki have agreed to pay a visit to each oil producing communities in Edo state at a date yet to be announced.

The Acting President, an emissary of President Muhammadu Buhari, who hinged the purpose of the visit by the Pan Niger Delta Forum visit to President Muhammadu Buhari and submitted 16-point road map on developing the oil producing communities in Nigeria in 2016.

“We have already ordered all the contractors who had abandoned their project its back to site.

We would ensure that any contractor that has taken money and abandoned the projects be prosecuted. They must be asked to account. nobody must be allowed to get away with an abandoned project and take away the money.

“I can tell you precisely how much has been voted or spent in several of oil communities and there is no sign of development in those areas. I can tell you how many of those projects are suppose to have been completed and when you look in the books, they say, they have been completed.

“But, they have not been completed and many haven’t been done or started at all…It is a story of corruption and neglect especially people living in the oil producing communities who have been deprived their means of livelihood”, he said.

Earlier in an address, Edo governor, Godwin Obaseki, said residents in the oil communities have had its own fare share of deprivation and degradation, accounting for the restiveness.

He said the state government via the Edo state oil and Gas Development Commission (EDSOGPADEC) would partner the area to develop the area.

Various interest groups doing the interactive session session submitted their memoranda, among other issues formulate the development plan for the Niger Delta development region at the meeting which was attended by the Ministers of state for Petroleum resources, Dr. Ibe Kachuckwu, Niger Delta Affairs, Usaini Uguru Usaini and elected government officials in the states as well as opinion and Community leaders in the state.