Controversy trails Gov. Okowa’s alleged N164bn spending on roads’

From Osakhare Erese, Asaba





Trouble has continued to brew in Delta State following a whopping sum of

N164billion allegedly spent by the State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa in the

last two years on roads’ repairs and reconstruction.

While the State Commissioner for Works, Chief James Augoye had early this month of November 2017, disclosed that a whopping sum of N164billion was spent by the state government on roads across the three senatorial districts.

,A concerned group which claimed to be a group for good governance in the state headed by one Jeff Akpofore told journalists in Asaba last weekend that, the group had written to the Economic and Financial crimes Commission (EFCC) to investigate funds expended on Asaba-International Airport allegedly running into N56billion.

The Group Leader, Jeiff Akpofore had in

the same vain flayed Okowa’s alleged high handedness and outright

“punishment” for the state pensioners, primary school teachers, local

government workers even in his disguised hue and cry of recession.



Investigation revealed that the purportedly constructed roads include,

Warri/Effurun NNPC Link Road Off Airport Road by Igboroke, NPA New Port,

DLA road, Okumagba Avenue Estate, Okpanam road.

Although, over 162 roads have been claimed by the State Government to have been reconstructed including existing ones, but the group averred that Okowa led administration may be worse than his predecessors, considering the alleged spending running into billions of naira in the past two years, and threatened that it will go to the root to ensure the Governor

is accountable to Deltans.



But in a swift reaction, the Information Commissioner in the State, Mr.

Patrick Ukah said all the allegations were spurious , and unfounded, adding

that Okowa led administration in the past two years, had impacted on the

lives of Deltans in the areas of roads, infrastructures, Micro Credit

Scheme, among others. According to him, “This government has constructed

over 200 roads across the three Senatorial Districts and it speaks for

itself. “Our roads are well constructed with qualified Engineers.”