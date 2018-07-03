Corrupt Nigerians behind insecurity, says Presidency

Share This





















By Umar Muhammad Puma Abuja

The Senior Special Assistant, Media and Publicity to President Muhammadu Buhari, Malam Garba Shehu has blamed corrupt persons in the country for the spate of insecurity.

Speaking to journalists at the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) Shehu said President Buhari led administration would not relent in his effort to tackle corrupt practices in the polity, he argued that with the pace of development work across the country, Nigerians have no reason to be at War with one another.

He claimed that under the Buhari led administration, security agencies hitherto underequipped by successive administrations over the years have been repositioned to discharge their duties.

Shehu believed that Nigerians who are appreciative of the inroads recorded by the President across the country would cast their ballots for him enmasse for him to go for a second term in office in the 2019 poll.

According to him : “The problem is that the competition of power in the country has become fiercer and fiercer because the state is very high. I will give you one example. The President has unleashed on the country the war against corruption, the type that had never been seen before. Assets are being recovered from powerful people.

“The president is lucky, he has a judiciary which is transforming itself, which is on the same page with President in fighting corruption. As I speak to you now, you know that two former state governors are in jail.

“A lot of people thought this war against corruption is a joke, and that the back and fought that has characterised this overtime will continue. One of the two cases we are talking about is determined after 11 years of back and fought into lawyers and judges, kicking the balls from this hut to hut.

“Now, they have descended on the country. A new era and a new aura that is ensuring the conclusion of these cases – a lot of these harsh attacks against the President, are coming from people who had become used to lifestyle they can no longer sustain.

“As we have on record, there were people in this country because they were influential, they had permanent suites attached to government in major hotels in Abuja. They will just come, they will take key, and live lavishly on public expenses.

“The day they leave there, they were accompanied by bags of Ghana-must-go. The President has blocked access to national resources by lazy people. Therefore, he is being fought, not because people are not happy, this is a government that is building long delayed infrastructures.

“ This country will become the country of railways, there is no state in the country where a minimum of two Federal roads are not either being newly constructed or are being reconstructed. We have more power (electricity) than can be consumed by DISCOS, 2000 megawatts of the electricity, nobody is taking and by the year’s end, we are going to hit 10,000 megawatts from 2,600 Megawatts.

“And so, the burden by government is how do we sell this power? How do we take it to Nigerians who need it? So, these things are building up and I assure you that they won’t give up as we hinge our ways towards election.

“They will continue to fight the president but the happiness we have is that ordinary low level Nigerian understands the conspiracy against them and they are with the President. “