Corruption charge: Northern Patriotic Front passes vote of confidence on SGF

By Abba-Eku Onyeka

Against the backdrop of the call by the Senate for the immediate resignation of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, the Northern Patriotic Front (NPF) has passed a vote of confidence on the SGF.

The Executive Committee of the Northern Patriotic Front in a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Comrade Ali Abacha described the allegations against the SGF by the Senate as a grand conspiracy to blackmail and discredits him.

While demanding an apology from the Senate, the NPF called for caution against any move to discredit President Muhammadu Buhari and his cabinet ahead of the 2019 general elections.

The statement reads: “The so-called committee report relied upon by the leadership of the Senate is absolutely false. It is a clear act of witch-hunting aimed at tarnishing the good name of the SGF in the eyes of right-thinking members of the Nigerian society. We see the outburst against the SGF as a clear case of corruption fighting back and attempting to discredit a man of unquestionable integrity in the process.

“We perceive that the call for the resignation of the SGF is designed to criminalise the affairs of the executive to create distraction for the leadership of the executive and force a negative change in the executive.

“Consequently, we hereby pass a vote of confidence on Babachir David Lawal as the Secretary to the Government of the Federation. We urge President Buhari to remain focused and sustain the fight against corruption no matter whose ox is gored”.