Corruption charge: Our son is innocent, Maina family insist

From Femi Oyelola, Kaduna

Family of the embattled former chairman of Presidential Task Force on Pension Reforms, Abdulrasheed Maina has said their son is a messiah who brought remarkable reforms into Nigeria Pension Scheme, whose effort saw the disappearance of pensioners roaming the streets of FCT, Abuja and other state capitals.

The spokesperson of the Maina family, Mallam Aliyu Maina stated this while addressing the media in Kaduna yesterday.

According to him, their son is not a fraudster but someone who worked diligently to save pensioners from thieves, adding that his recent sack by President Muhammadu Buhari was because Mr. President was misinformed.

The family lamented that the ongoing persecution by a government that preaches the rule of law is bad, but noted that Abdulrasheed is in possession of documents and facts that would vindicate him and show the true intention of his persecutors.

Mallam Aliyu Maina, who was flanked by Salihu Maina and Ladan Abdullahi, said that the marking of the houses they inherited from their father in Kaduna by the Economic and Financial Crimes commission (EFCC) is wrong, but they are ready to take legal recourse to protect their fundamental rights.

They said that Abdulrasheed left Nigeria following threats to his life, only for President Muhammadu Buhari to invite him to come and help his administration.

“You must have noticed the recent attempt by some cabal to ridicule and tarnish the image of the Maina family in the media where our brother, Abdulrasheed Maina has been blackmailed as a fraudster.

“The cabals have gone to the extent of marking our house in red paints with an inscription of E.F.C.C under investigation. The EFCC is wrong in their action because Abdulrasheed inherited so many property from his late father in Kaduna and Abuja, some of them were built before he was born so how could he have acquired them fraudulently?

“The entire family of Abdullahi Maina is categorically stating that our son is not in any way a fraudster, rather he is a messiah who brought reforms into Nigeria Pension Scheme, whose effort saw the disappearance of pensioners roaming the streets of Abuja and other state capitals in Nigeria.

“It is on record that Abdulrasheed Maina’s reform put to a stop the fraudulent withdrawals of huge sums from both the Nigeria Pension Board, the Nigeria Police Pension Board and others. Perhaps it is this noble efforts that made him enviable to the present administration when they came into power to convince him to come back and assist in its ‘change’ agenda.

“We are aware that all this act of calumny is not targeted against Abdulrasheed Maina alone but against the President of Federal Republic of Nigeria and the office of the Attorney General. We have contacted our lawyers Messrs Mamma Nasir & Co and instructed them to act appropriately.

“We equally know that Abdulrasheed Maina is in possession of many facts that is against the cabal and interesting to the Nigerian populace, which he will disclose very soon,” the family stated.