Corruption: EFCC arrests 191 suspects in North east

From David Hassan, Gombe

At least 191 suspects have been arrested by the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) in North east zone, the Head of Operation of EFCC Gombe zonal office, Mr. Aminu Ado Aliyu disclosed yesterday.

While briefing journalists on the achievement made so far by the Commission, Aliyu said the arrested persons were drawn from Gombe, Taraba, Bauchi and Adamawa states.

According to him, within the last 7 months, the zonal office of the commission was able to arrest 191 suspects, adding that the commission has recovered the sum of N79,074,743.53 in draft and cash of N31,745,280 amounting up to N 110,820,023.53.

He revealed that Gombe zonal office of the commission has successfully secured conviction of 7 people while more conviction are waiting even as he said 54 cases are under prosecution.

He said due to useful information by good Samaritans led to the arrest of syndicate within Gombe who involved in Fertilizer adulteration, Palm oil adulteration and Petroleum product adulteration which has course financial loses.

Mr. Aliyu who said the commission operates an open door policy called on the people to report any suspected person within the society to Economic and Financial Crime Commission for further action.