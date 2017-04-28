Corruption: FG to adopt 5-year strategic plan

Share This





















By Paschal Njoku, Abuja

The Federal Government has resolved to adopt a five-year strategic plan to combat corruption in the country.

Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice Mr Abubakar Malami SAN, disclosed this yesterday during the National Anti-Corruption Strategy (NACS) validation meeting held in Abuja.

Malami said the five-year strategic plan would serve as the driving force across board in both private and public sectors and involve prevention of corruption, public engagement, campaign for ethical reorientation, enforcement and sanctions and recovery of proceeds of corruption.

The AGF exuded confidence that “the strategy will be viewed by the international community as Nigeria’s supportable and sustainable effort in taking concrete steps in creating a sustainable policy framework to tackle corruption head on in all ramifications.

“It is pertinent to reiterate that one of the cardinal objectives of the current administration of President Muhammadu Buhari is to fight corruption in all its ramified manifestations including the adoption of effective preventive measures against corruption, recovery, of stolen assets and putting mechanisms, systems and processes in place to profitably manage stolen and recovered assets.

“This five year strategy will provide a framework to improve the anti-corruption regime in Nigeria by focusing on key areas of policy improvement, institution strengthening and technical support in the public and private sectors as well as society as a whole, the AGF stated

Malami, represented at the meeting by the Solicitor-General of the Federation, Mr Taiwo Abidogun, also canvassed for unconditional support and cooperation of Nigerians and the international community in ensuring that the draft of the strategy was validated and adopted to achieve the vision of a Nigeria free of corruption for sustainable human development.

In addition, he said that “the collective actions of participants would assure Nigerians and the whole world that the present administration was committed to its mandate of tacking the menace of corruption beyond political rhetoric