Corruption: Kano, EFCC, ICPC partner on zero tolerance

From Mustapha Adamu, Kano

The Kano state government has gone into collaboration with the Economic and Financial Crime Commission, EFCC, and Independent Corrupt Practices Commission ,ICPC, with a view to strengthening its crusade on zero tolerance on corruption.

Speaking at the opening of a 5-day intensive capacity building programme for the 140 newly recruited staff of the Kano State Public Complaint and Anti-corruption Commission, organized in collaboration with the EFCC academy, held at Karu Abuja yesterday, the Head of Civil Service, Muhammad Awwal Na`iya said the state government has so far recorded a modest success in discouraging and averting corrupt practices in the state public service.

He said the training was premised on acquainting the participants on the basic rudiments of anti-graft operations which entails ethics, integrity, inter agency cooperation, fraud and financial investigation, intelligence gathering, among others.

Na`iya expressed appreciation to the EFCC’s prestigious academy for partnering with the state government in facilitating and supporting the noble training programme, hoping that the partnership would be sustained.

He commended the state governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje for his “popular passion and untiring support to the state public service”, adding that he had lofty vision for Kano State.

In his address, the Commandant of the EFCC academy, Dr. D.W. Tukura, stressed the need for Kano state government to improve the welfare of the Public Compliant and Anti-Corruption Commission`s staff to enable them perform duties effectively and without fear or favour.

Tukura also advised Ganduje administration to train its Judges, younger men and women of integrity and courage in order to put them in strategic positions in the state Judiciary.

Earlier in his remark, the Executive Chairman, Public Compliant and Anti-Corruption Commission, Muhuyi Magaji Rimin Gado thanked the state governor for his usual support and cooperation given to the commission which paved way for the giant strides and successes so far recorded.