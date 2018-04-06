Corruption probe: New NEMA board suspends 6 top directors

Share This





















B y Our Correspondent

The Board of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has suspended six directors of the agency indefinitely.

According to a statement by the head of Media and Public Relations, Sani Datti, the suspension of the affected officials by the newly-inaugurated board was in connection with the ongoing probe of the finances of NEMA by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).

The financial years being reviewed by the anti-graft agency are from 2011 to 2015.

Those placed on suspension, the statement said, are the Director of Finance and Accounts, Akinbola Hakeem Gbolahan; Ag. Director, Special Duties, Mr. Umesi Emenike; Director, Risk Reduction, Mallam Alhassan Nuhu; Pilot in-charge Air Ambulance and Aviation Unit, Mr. Mamman Ali Ibrahim; the Chief Maintenance Officer, Mr. Ganiyu Yunusa Deji; and the Director of Welfare, Mr. Kanar Mohammed.

The EFCC had in a report to the Presidency recommended the disciplinary measure in order to enable it to conduct unhindered investigation and have access to vital records.

Based on the EFCC’s recommendation, the Board of NEMA approved the suspension and directed the management to give effect to its decision, the statement said.

“The Board also mandated the management of NEMA to cooperate fully with the EFCC in the ongoing probe’”, the statement said.