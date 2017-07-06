Corruption war: FG proffers stiffer penalty for offenders

Share This





















*Stimulates businesses, issues N135bn bonds July 12

By Ese Awhotu and Lawrence Olaoye Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) chaired by the Acting President, Professor Yemi Osinbajo yesterday approved a new anti-corruption strategy that specifies stiffer penalty for corrupt public officials.

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed disclosed this while briefing State House correspondents after FEC meeting yesterday in Abuja.

He said, “The anti corruption strategy that has now been approved by the Federal Executive Council is intended to strengthen the enforcement and sanctions. So arising from this understanding Ministries, Department, Agencies, Legislature, Judiciary, Civil Society group and religious bodies have all come together at a forum and developed a National Anti Corruption Strategy which is intended to be a guide or a roadmap for the enhancement and Sanctions, processes associated with Anti Corruption.

“That Policy has now been developed by all these components and was today presented to FEC for approval. Incidentally FEC approved the strategy and the roadmap is now that of implementation of the strategy towards the direction of collective buy in as it relates to enforcement and sanctions relating to anti-corruption crusade and drive.”

This came as the Federal Government has announced plans to stimulate business by to selling N135 billion worth of bonds in its July 12 auction.

The Debt Management Office (DMO) disclosed this in an offer circular, posted on its website yesterday.

DMO said it would sell N35 billion of bonds that would mature in July 2021 at 14.50 per cent as well as sell N50 billion at 16.28 per cent to mature in March 2027, while another N50 billion of paper would be sold at 16.24 per cent to mature in April 2037.

It said the bonds on offer are re-openings of previous issues, the circular said.

Meanwhile, Minister of information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has assured Nigerians not to worry themselves on the ongoing face-off between the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, and the Senate in the National Assembly assuring that the executive and the legislature have mechanisms for resolving such logjam.

Responding to questions from newsmen over the controversy ignited by the Acting President challenging the power of confirmation of nominees for statutory executive positions by the Senate, Mohammed said the matter came up at the Council meeting.

He however said there was no cause for alarm as the controversy would be resolved using existing conflict resolution mechanisms.

Asked whether the matter was discussed, he said “Clearly it came up. The fact of the matter is that we have a very excellent mechanism for resolving whatever issues is between us and

the National Assembly. That is being addressed.

Whatever may be the problem between the executive and the National Assembly, we have an excellent mechanism for resolving it. I don’t think we need to go to specific statements as to what was said by A or B. We believe that government is not one arm, but both the legislative, executive and judiciary arms.

Whatever might be the problem we are resolving it and we are addressing it” he said refusing to give details of steps taken to resolve the impasse between the two arms of government.”

When asked whether the pronouncement made by the Acting President on whether the Senate has the constitutional power to confirm all nominees into government ministries, departments (MDAs), was the consensus if theCouncil, the Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, said there was never a time the Council took a position on the issue.

He said “The fundamental consideration about the alleged statement is the fact that at no point ever did the Federal Executive Council sit down to arrive at the decision in one way or the other as far as the issue of nomination or otherwise is concerned. So I do not think it constitutes

an issue for the Federal Executive Council to make any clarification about because it has never been considered by the FEC. So the minister of information will throw more light on the matter”