Court acquits, discharges Justice Ademola, wife of corruption charges

By Paschal Njoku, Abuja

A Federal Capital Territory High Court sitting in Maitama yesterday dismissed all the 18-count criminal charges preferred against Justice Adeniyi Ademola of the Federal High Court Abuja, his wife, and a Senior Advocate of Nigeria Joe Agih by the Federal Government.

Specifically, the Federal Government had alleged that Justice Ademola and his wife conspired and also received N30m gratification from Joe Agih and Associates between March 11 and March 26, 2015.

However, delivering ruling on a no-case-submission filed by the defendants after the prosecution had closed its case, having called 19 witnesses, trial judge, Justice Jude Okeke held that the prosecution counsel has failed to establish a prima facie case to warrant the defendants to enter defence in respect of count one.

Justice Okeke was of the view that the prosecution did not adduce substantial evidence to prove the allegation of conspiracy between Agih and Mrs Ademola to influence Justice Ademola with N30million gratification in the discharge of his official duties.

The court stated that going by the provisions of Section 36(8) of the 1999 Constitution as amended, count one was predicated on a law that has no legal framework.

Justice Okeke agreed with the defence counsel that you cannot put a person to trial on an offence not backed by law.

He held that the prosecution had failed to show how Agih transferred the sum of N30m to Justice Ademola through his wife.

“Having painstakingly gone through the evidence adduced by the prosecution witnesses 8 and 9, I can’t find any prima facie evidence showing conspiracy.

“The Zenith bank staff had testified that no N30m was transfered to the 2ns defendant (Ademola’s wife) but that the 3rd defendant did make transfers of N10m in three tranches on March 11, 16 and 26 to the woman.

“From the totality of evidence by the prosecution, there is no iota of evidence showing that N30m was transferred to the 2nd defendant’s account as gratification to influence Justice Ademola in discharging his official functions.

“There is no sentila of evidence showing that the 1st defendant was influenced by the N30m.

Consequently, the court ruled that Section 36(8) of the Constitution is applicable in the case and therefore has rendered the charge of conspiracy levelled against the defendants “incompetent”.

In view of this, the Judge struck out count one, and subsequently discharged and acquitted the three defendants.

In count two, bordering on conspiracy among the three defendants, the court noted that “The 1st defendant is not a split personality, he cannot influence himself with N30m gratification.

The court agreed with PW 16 that the evidence trying to link Ademola to the N30m was speculative and holds no water.

Justice Okeke therefor dismissed the charge and discharged the defendants.

On counts three, four and five, the court also dismissed them, insisting that “it reckons with hard core evidence and not speculation”.

The court held that a gift does not imply gratification and therefore discharged the 2nd defendant.

On counts six, seven and eight, the court said the prosecution witness did not disclose the particular function of Justice Ademola which the 3rd defendant sought to influence through payment of N30m gratification.

“This alone is fatal to the charges” the court.

On the issue of large sums of local and foreign currencies found in Justice Ademola’s house, the court said being a grandson of former Chief Justice of Nigeria, a practicing lawyer for over 20 years, before becoming a judge, he is likely to own such monies.

“There was no complain that anybody lost his money and no evidence to show that 1st defendant received the monies for gratification, the court said.

The charges that relate to receiving of a BMW car gift through his son, Ademide Ademola from Agih as well as being in possession of firearms were all dismissed.

Recall that jstice Ademola was also accused of “dealing with property subject matter of an offence”, by transferring N85m and N90m, totalling N175m, to Franco Dan Parker on February 24, 2014.

Both offences were said to be contrary to section 24 of the Corrupt Practices and other Related Offences Act, 2000, and punishable under the same law.

He was also accused of attempting to receive gratification in the sum of N25m from one Sani Shaibu Teidi on February 21, 2014.

The FG alleged that he had on January 5, 2015, in his capacity as a public servant, “corruptly received from Joe Odey Agi, a BMW Saloon 320i valued at N8,500,000, through your son, Ademide Ademola, as gratification”, in the exercise of his official functions as a Judge of the Federal High Court of Nigeria.

On October 7, 2016, Justice Ademola was said to have had in his possession, “one Pump Action Rifle with serial number AVAR MAGNUM 6084 without a valid licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, 2004”.

Also on the same date of October 7, 2016, another Pump Action Rifle with serial number AVAR MAGNUM 6284 without a valid licence was found in his possession.

He was equally accused of having in his possession on the same date of October 7, 2014, “35 rounds of live ammunition (cartridges) without a valid licence and thereby committed an offence contrary to section 3 of the Robbery and Firearms (Special Provisions) Act, 2004”.

The offences relating to gratification were said to be contrary to section 8(1) (a) of the Corrupt Practices and other related offences Act, 2000.

All these charges were dismissed.