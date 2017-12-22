Court forfeits a house, two vehicles of notorious drugs baron to FG in Yola

Share This





















From Umar Dankano,Yola.

A notorious drugs baron (name withheld) in Yola,Adamawa state has lost two vehicles and a house to Federal Government through a Federal High court verdict.

State Commander of the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), Mr. Yakubu Kibo disclosed the development to the media Wednesday in Yola stressing that, the command in February 2017 arrested the two vehicles conveying illicit drugs into the state along Yola- Numan highway.

Commander Kibo explained that, after interrogation a house belonging to the owner of the vehicles was uncovered at Bachure area in Yola South local government area where it used as drugs warehouse and the house was sealed off by the command.

He said that the house owner was at large and after the arrest, the command filed the case and it successfully obtained the court order for final forfeitures of the house and the two vehicles in November 17, 2017.

On the seizure and arrest made by the Command, Kibo confirmed that illicit substances weighing 2,731.608 kilograms were seized from January 2017 to date.

He added that during the period under review a total of 190 suspects arrested in connection with drugs abuse in the state.

“From January, 2017 to date, the Command arrested 190 suspects and seized a total of 2,732.608 kg illicit substances.” Kibo said.

He disclosed that out of the suspects arrested four were female and 186 were male.

He explained that among the illicit seized include Indian hemp 1,396 kg, cough syrup with codeine 684.758 kg , Tramadol Tablets and Capsules weighing 627.91 kg and Cocaine weighing 14 gram among others.

Kibo maintained that 79 were convicted, 18 successful offered treatments and 50 persons counseled in the period under review.

He mentioned inadequate funding, understaffed as well as patrol vehicles as among the major constrains affecting effective service of the command.