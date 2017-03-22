Court grants ex- GMD NNPC, Yakubu N300m bail

Share This





















By Paschal Njoku, Abuja

Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, yesterday granted Engr. Andrew Yakubu, former Group Managing Director of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation bail to the tune of N300m and two sureties in like sum.

One of the sureties the court said, must be an owner of a landed property in any part of Abuja while the other must be resident in Abuja.

The surety must swear an affidavit of means, as well as tender title deeds of the said property.

In a ruling on Yakubu’s bail application, trial judge, Justice Ahmed Ramat Mohammed said the defendant should surrender his international passport with the court authority and must not travel outside the country during the course of his trial.

In arriving at his ruling, the court noted that the defendant voluntarily honoured EFCC’s invitation, while cutting short his medical trip abroad.

In view of Yakubu’s voluntary report to the EFCC without arrest, a fact which was not denied by the commission in its counter affidavit, Justice Mohammed said “he is not likely to evade trial.

The court stated that in accordance with Section 158 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, the defendant has right to bail.

More so, Justice Mohammed said based on Section 162 of ACJA, the onus lies on the prosecution to prove why he must not be granted bail.

“In opposition to the bail application of the defendant, the EFCC only expressed apprehension that the defendant might not come to stand trial.

“Applicant is entitled to bail in the circumstances of the case and bail is hereby granted, the court ordered.

However, Justice Mohammed refused Yakubu’s application to have his international passport released to him to enable him embark on medical trip abroad.

“What the court is concerned for now is bail application and not how to travel abroad at this stage.

Having granted bail to Yakubu, the court adjourned to May 9, for commencement of trial.

Yakubu is being prosecuted on a 6-count charge preferred against him by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission for offences bordering on financial corruption and money laundering.

Defence lawyer, Ahmed Raji had urged the court to grant his client bail “on self recognizance and/or in the alternative, admit him on bail in liberal term”.

Secondly, Raji urged the court to order an interim release of the defendant’s international passport to enable him travel abroad for medical treatment.

Raji posited that Yakubu was about to treat prostate cancer in the United Kingdom which he cut short because of the EFCC invitation.

Adducing further reasons for bail, Raji said, “By combined provisions of Sections 158-165 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act 2015, except in capital offences, an accused is ordinarily entitled to bail”.

However, in opposition, Prince Ben Ikani, the EFCC lawyer, had urged court not to grant bail to Yakubu on “self recognizance” insisting that he might likely escape or interfere with witnesses because “he has money”.

Ikani argued that the medical reasons cited by the defence could not hold water as he said the anti graft agency monitored Yakubu while in detention.

Count one stated that the former Group Managing Director of NNPC on or before 18 August 2015, at the office of the EFCC knowingly failed to make full disclosure of his assets, to wit; the sum of 9,772,800 United States Dollars only in his assets declaration form he filed on August 18, 2015.

In count two, the EFCC alleged that the former Group Managing Director of NNPC on or before 18 August 2015, at the office of the EFCC knowingly failed to make full disclosure of his assets, to wit; the sum of 74,000 Pounds sterling in his assets declaration form he filed on August 18, 2015.

Similarly, the FG alleged that between 2012 and 2014, in Abuja, the former NNPC boss without going through a financial institution, received cash payment of 9,772,800 USD contrary to Section 1 of the Money Laundering Prohibition Act 2011 as amended in 2012, and punishable under Section 16(2)(b) of same Act.