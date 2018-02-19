Court releases 475 Boko Haram suspects for rehabilitation

Share This





















By Vivian Okejeme Abuja

The Federal High Court sitting in at the Wawa Cantonment, Kainji, Niger State, has set about 475 Boko Haram suspects free.

The judge in the judgment ordered that the suspects be sent to their state governments for proper rehabilitation.

The statement released by the Media Adviser to the Attorney General of the Federation AGF, Salihu Isah, said that the suspects were arrested at different states and detained at Wawa Cantonment, Kainji, Niger state.

According to him, the suspects were detained based on the information that they belong to the proscribed terrorist group known as Boko Haram or that they concealed information about the group which they knew or believe to be of material assistance in preventing the commission of act of terrorism or securing apprehension, prosecution or conviction of members of Boko Haram sect.

The Prosecution Counsel could not charge them any offence due to lack of sufficient evidence against them.

Consequently, they were released on motion exparte pursuance of section 35 (4) of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended).

The court also directed states to provide for the released persons, rehabilitation at any appropriate centre provided by the states before being released to their families.

Those suspects who are mentally deranged or challenged with their health are to be provided medical attention at any appropriate medical or other mental health facilities.

The states were also to provide appropriate training in the manner and for the period that the state deemed appropriate and reasonable.

Among the lists of the group released was a pathetic case of a female suspect, Lubabatu Yakubu who was arrested in 2014 by the officials of the Department of Security Services (DSS) in Numan town, Adamawa state, two days after marriage and divorced by her Boko Haram husband.

Lubabatu was accused of her affiliation with Boko Haram husband.

Another suspect, a young mother cuddling her three months old baby, Mariam Mohammed, a Shua Arab from Borno State was released. She was lured into the Boko Haram sect and taken to Sambisa forest by her elder brother and married off to his friend at eleven years old.

She was arrested by soldiers of the Joint Task Force (JTF) in 2014 while trying to escape the Boko Haram enclave in the Sambisa Forest.

Taye Hamza and Kehinde Hamza are both identical twins from Oyo state based in Bauchi state. They were amongst the lucky ones released.

The twins who are mechanic by profession were arrested in 2010 by the DSS at their workshop in Bauchi state for servicing a vehicle belonging to the dreaded Boko Haram member.

A 35 year old, Haruna Yahaya who was earlier sentenced to 15 years imprisonment for participating in the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls from Chibok, Borno state was handed down an additional 15 years jail term.

The court sentenced him to additional 15 years imprisonment for being a mastermind of the said abduction.

The presiding judge ordered that the sentences imposed on Yahaya, who hails from Potiskum in Yobe state, would run consecutively.

This, however, means that the convict will have to spend 30 years in prison.

IOM trains 72 Libya returnees By Miriam Humbe Abuja.

The United Nations migration agency, International Organization for Migration, (IOM), has offered business skills training for 72 Nigerian migrants returning from Libya, nearly half of whom being young women.

The training held in Lagos between12 to 15 February.

A statement by the IOM in Abuja said the trainings aims to help people get back on their feet in their communities of origin, and is part of the three-year European Union–IOM Joint Initiative for Migrant Protection and Reintegration.

The Initiative, funded by the EU and implemented by IOM, also offers in-kind reintegration assistance to help some of the returning Nigerian migrants start own small scale businesses.